Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $211,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 41.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Gartner by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $662,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $187,561.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $903,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,895 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

