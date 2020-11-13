Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Acquires 1,217 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $1,519,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

