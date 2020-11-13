Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 449 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average is $146.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $390.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

