Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 196 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

JNJ opened at $148.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $390.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

