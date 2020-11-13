Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.