Strategic Wealth Designers Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 104,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average of $146.67. The company has a market capitalization of $390.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.