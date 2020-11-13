Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $357,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 217,237 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.53 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

