NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 80.9% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,793,000 after buying an additional 34,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,721,000 after buying an additional 58,070 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 605,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,553,000 after buying an additional 291,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after acquiring an additional 282,545 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,698 shares of company stock worth $3,857,726. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

