NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $42.82 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

