NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Athene were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Athene by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 105.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Athene by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ATH opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Athene’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Athene from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Athene in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

