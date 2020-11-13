NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 695 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Crown were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Crown by 8,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $803,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,986. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.