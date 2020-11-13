NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $929,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,745.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $1,819,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,819 shares of company stock worth $19,668,788 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.01 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.84. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.