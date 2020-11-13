NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $925,000 Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 607.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 112.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $63,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.