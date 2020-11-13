Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 379.7% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $390.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

