Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 819 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 71,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ opened at $148.30 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $390.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average of $146.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

