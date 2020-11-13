Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 71,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

