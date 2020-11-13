MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99,280 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.14% of MobileIron worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MobileIron by 565.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 1,516,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MobileIron by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,098 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in MobileIron by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 692,024 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MobileIron in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of MobileIron by 247.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 942,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 671,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Roth Capital lowered MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of MobileIron in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

In other news, insider Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,719,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $12,088,534.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 3,535,590 shares of company stock worth $24,854,145 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MobileIron stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. MobileIron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $832.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.21.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative return on equity of 102.36% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MobileIron, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

