Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRH Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,110.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,191.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,943.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,773,082 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

