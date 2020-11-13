Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,976 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,067,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,541 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sally Beauty by 73.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after buying an additional 2,256,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after buying an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 73.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,683,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,565 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,059,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 556,973 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 456,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,672.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

NYSE SBH opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

