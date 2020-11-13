Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,566,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,110.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,191.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,943.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1,560.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,773,082 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

