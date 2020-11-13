Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,500,000 after buying an additional 263,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,744 shares of company stock worth $39,773,082. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,110.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,560.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,191.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2,943.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

