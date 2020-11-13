Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,566,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.5% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,110.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,560.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,191.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,943.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,744 shares of company stock worth $39,773,082 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

