Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 95.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $100,454,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 424.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,122,000 after buying an additional 279,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 468.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,053,000 after buying an additional 155,072 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $47,329,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3,143.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 71,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.60.

PAYC stock opened at $379.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.34. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $419.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,619,120. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

