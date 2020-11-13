Private Advisor Group LLC Has $562,000 Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 224.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $28,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 2.3% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BioNTech by 4.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $101.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.94.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.