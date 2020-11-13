BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 31,001 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 106.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,001 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $13.93 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

