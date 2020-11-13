Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CDW by 20.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 138,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,539 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of CDW by 70.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 85,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of CDW by 11.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

