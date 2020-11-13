NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 155.8% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 10,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLB. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $58,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $585,713.52. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,025 in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

