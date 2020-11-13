Comerica Bank Acquires New Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Trupanion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $81,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter worth about $594,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 17,969 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,626,913.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $124,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,352.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,244. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $83.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,675.74 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $95.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

