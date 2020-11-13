8,700 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 14,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $629,298.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 12,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,080.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,202 shares of company stock worth $26,864,296 over the last three months.

NYSE:GO opened at $39.26 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

