IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in IDACORP by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 79.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti lowered their price target on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $91.37 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average is $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

