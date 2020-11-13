NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 2,984 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,663 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,898,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,704,000 after buying an additional 3,722,233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,435,000 after buying an additional 1,256,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,734,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 30.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,025,000 after acquiring an additional 285,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Amdocs stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

