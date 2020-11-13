NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 2,400 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 1,326.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 10.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 16.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 146.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEU stock opened at $366.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.88. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $304.65 and a 12 month high of $505.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.80. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Separately, TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

