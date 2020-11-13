OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Holdings Raised by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,311 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 48.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 493,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,280,000 after acquiring an additional 69,320 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 464,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63,794 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OGE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other OGE Energy news, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

