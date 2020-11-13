NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 22.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.32, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.84.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

