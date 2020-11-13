Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $42,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

JNJ opened at $148.30 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day moving average is $146.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

