Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 7,926 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.15% of Personalis worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Personalis by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 46.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Personalis by 118.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 20,417.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 108,416 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Personalis by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 118,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $25,468.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,876.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 986,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $18,749,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,521,722 shares of company stock worth $33,352,911 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSNL. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

PSNL stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.87. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

