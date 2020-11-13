MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.19% of MYR Group worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYRG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MYR Group news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $197,620.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,816,446.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,948 shares of company stock worth $735,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYRG stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $771.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.92. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $49.85.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MYRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

