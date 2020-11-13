Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 19,510 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288,982 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,933.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 849,727 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 30.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,271,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 760,665 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2,645.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 677,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,048,000 after purchasing an additional 652,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,431,000 after purchasing an additional 304,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

NYSE:POR opened at $42.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on POR shares. Wolfe Research raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.11.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.