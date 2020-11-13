Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,828 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,846,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,005,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,927.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after acquiring an additional 327,923 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,320,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 418.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 152,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $129,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $157,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $453,873. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $59.15 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.05.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 371.05%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.