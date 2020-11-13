Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,951 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.20% of Wabash National worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 91.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 92.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 187.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter.

WNC opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $875.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.84 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. Wabash National’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

