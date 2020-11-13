Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 116.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.07% of Big Lots worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Big Lots by 99.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Big Lots by 162.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of BIG opened at $47.72 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.08.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

