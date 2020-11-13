Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,062,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,132,000 after buying an additional 147,834 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,850,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,178,000 after acquiring an additional 581,168 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,577,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,408 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,655,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLY. ValuEngine lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

NLY opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

