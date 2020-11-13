Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 871.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,711 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 518.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 622,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,042.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 320,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 305,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

