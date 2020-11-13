Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP opened at $73.62 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $2,240,677.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,813.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,939 shares of company stock worth $6,997,568 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

