Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,078 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,844,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 56.89%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,593. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on STX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

