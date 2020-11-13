Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $362,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,286,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,874,000 after acquiring an additional 543,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 614,362 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $50,544,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 22.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 930,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 170,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,539,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

NYSE APO opened at $42.82 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 72.32%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

