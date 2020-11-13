Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth about $17,525,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 242,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10,531.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 154,494 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Shares of ELP stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $869.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.