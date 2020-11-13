Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 72,752 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,752 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $117,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $158,000.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHO. SunTrust Banks cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,988 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.