Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,625 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in DaVita by 2.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,727,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,975,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,019,000 after buying an additional 306,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,567,000 after buying an additional 114,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 504,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

DVA opened at $107.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $109.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $332,049.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $17,982,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

