Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 251,472 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251,472 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NiSource were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,440 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.4% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 8,260,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $154,871,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 28.2% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,447,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,400,000 after buying an additional 759,284 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NiSource by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,135,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,307,000 after buying an additional 251,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

